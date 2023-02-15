Land Registry and DVLA staff to stage more strikes in pay row

A DVLA sign

Civil servants are to hold more strikes in the increasingly bitter dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said its members working for the Land Registry and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) will take industrial action in the coming weeks.

More than 350 PCS members at the Land Registry in Birkenhead, Coventry, Croydon, Durham, Fylde, Gloucester, Hull, Leicester, Nottingham, Peterborough, Plymouth, Swansea, Telford and Weymouth will strike from February 27 to March 3.

They will be joined by DVLA employees based at the Swansea site.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “As long as the Government shows no sign of resolving this dispute, we’ll show no signs of stopping strike action.

“Ministers seem able to find money for just about everything other than giving their own employees a decent pay rise. PCS members have had enough of being taken for granted.”

Hannah David, PCS vice president of the Culture Sector back out on the Brisish Museum picket line.#PCSonStrike #BlameTheGovt #HeartUnions❤️ pic.twitter.com/xLreEY6XaV — PCS Union (@pcs_union) February 15, 2023

PCS members are on strike this week at the Department for Work and Pensions, the British Museum, the DVLA, and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The union said around 1,000 Border Force officials will begin strike action in Dover, Calais, Coquelles and Dunkirk on Friday.