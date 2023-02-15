Corbyn ‘will not stand at next election as Labour Party candidate’, says Starmer

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has for the first time unequivocally barred Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election as he invited his critics to leave the party.

On what he described as an “important moment” for Labour, Sir Keir welcomed the equalities watchdog’s decision to lift the party out of special measures over its past failings on antisemitism.

He vowed the job to drive out anti-Jewish racism was not over before he categorically said Mr Corbyn, who led the party for nearly five years, would not stand again for Labour.

“Let me be very clear, Jeremy Corbyn will not stand at the next general election as a Labour Party candidate,” Sir Keir said after a speech in east London.

“What I said about the party changing I meant and we are not going back.”

Sir Keir has long indicated Mr Corbyn will not be standing again for Labour but this is the first time he confirmed the barring of the veteran MP who led the party to two election defeats.

Unequivocally, Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election pic.twitter.com/xTcmg50k1I — Sam Blewett (@BlewettSam) February 15, 2023

Mr Corbyn was suspended from the parliamentary party over his response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) damning report in 2020.