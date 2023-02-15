Average price paid for home insurance ‘at lowest levels in at least a decade’

Models of houses on coins

The average price paid for home insurance has fallen to its lowest levels in at least a decade, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

While many other household bills were surging, the average cost of home insurance in 2022 was £300 – the least expensive amount since the ABI started collecting the data in 2012.

The ABI said the home insurance market remained very competitive, despite many homes experiencing weather-related damage last year.

Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin led to insurers dealing with 170,000 claims for property damage and paying out £473 million to support affected customers.

A rise in subsidence claims, an increase in frozen pipe payouts and the growing costs of building materials and labour costs could put pressure on premiums in 2023, the ABI cautioned.

The cold snap last December led to a surge in claims for damage caused by burst frozen pipes as reported by several insurers.

And record-breaking summer temperatures last year led to several insurers reporting or predicting a significant rise in subsidence claims, the full costs of which are likely to materialise during 2023, the ABI said.

Its household insurance premium tracker looks at the prices people actually pay for their cover, rather than prices quoted.

Last year’s average annual price paid for combined buildings and contents cover, at £300, was down by 6% compared with 2021.

The average prices paid for separate buildings (£228) and contents policies (£116) were also the lowest on the ABI’s records.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced new rules on the pricing of home and motor insurance on January 1 2022.

These ensure that the price paid by renewing customers for home and motor insurance is no greater than the price charged to an equivalent new customer for the equivalent policy bought through the same distribution channel, such as via an insurer, broker, or a price comparison website.

The rules do not set or cap the level of premium paid by new or existing customers. The price of cover will continue to reflect a range of factors, including the cost of settling claims, the ABI said.

Laura Hughes, the ABI’s manager of general insurance, said: “Last year was a stark reminder that the only thing predictable about the UK’s weather is that no-one knows what it will do next.

“Insurers are always ready to support customers when the worst happens. Despite the amounts paid out last year, and a rise in the costs of building materials and labour, home insurers will continue to do all they can to offer competitive deals to customers.

“Insurers appreciate that these continue to be tough times for many households coping with the rising cost of living.