Unemployment rate unchanged despite stagnating economy

Office workers

The UK’s unemployment rate has remained unchanged despite Britain’s economy flatlining, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment was 3.7% in the three months to December, the same rate that was recorded in the three months to November.

However, it had edged higher than the previous calendar quarter, with the unemployment rate standing at 3.6% in the three months to September.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for October to December 2022 show that: ▪️ employment was 75.6% ▪️ unemployment was 3.7% ▪️ economic inactivity was 21.4% ➡️ https://t.co/kXOT4RK1cE pic.twitter.com/bZhubsYpAD — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 14, 2023

The data showed that regular pay growth was 6.7% in the three months, the strongest growth rate seen outside the pandemic, the ONS said.

Nevertheless, wages continued to be outstripped by rising prices, falling by 2.5% once inflation was taken into account.

And the estimated number of vacancies fell by 76,000, which the ONS said reflects economic pressures and uncertainty still leading firms to hold back on recruitment.