Unemployment rate unchanged despite stagnating economy

The UK’s unemployment rate has remained unchanged despite Britain’s economy flatlining, official figures show.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment was 3.7% in the three months to December, the same rate that was recorded in the three months to November.
However, it had edged higher than the previous calendar quarter, with the unemployment rate standing at 3.6% in the three months to September.
The data showed that regular pay growth was 6.7% in the three months, the strongest growth rate seen outside the pandemic, the ONS said.
Nevertheless, wages continued to be outstripped by rising prices, falling by 2.5% once inflation was taken into account.
And the estimated number of vacancies fell by 76,000, which the ONS said reflects economic pressures and uncertainty still leading firms to hold back on recruitment.
There were signs of a wave of people returning to the workplace amid the cost-of-living crisis as the data showed a record high net flow of people moving from economic inactivity and into employment.