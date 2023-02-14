NHS Highland fined over death of pensioner who fell from hospital bed

Inverness Sheriff Court

A Scottish NHS board has been fined £180,000 over the death of a 78-year-old man who fell from his hospital bed three times.

NHS Highland was fined on Tuesday after admitting a breach of health and safety regulations at Inverness Sheriff Court on January 31.

The prosecution service told the court Colin Lloyd was admitted to the city’s Raigmore Hospital on February 6 2019, after a fall at home.

He was assessed as unsuitable for bed rails but was at “high risk” of falling and required one-to-one care and observation.

The room Mr Lloyd was transferred to was managed by a staff nurse who was looking after two rooms of six beds and assisting in triage in another room, meaning he did not receive the one-to-one care needed.

During his time in hospital, he fell from the bed three times.

The first fall, on February 6, was discovered after a witness heard a scream from Mr Lloyd’s room.

It resulted in a cut to his forehead and a CT scan found a brain bleed.

The second fall happened six days later and a third fall two days after that.

This final fall reopened the head wound and Mr Lloyd suffered further bleeding in the brain.

His condition worsened and he died on the ward two days later.

During Mr Lloyd’s time in hospital, the Crown Office said the court heard staff repeatedly made requests for more nurses to help provide the care he needed as there were new admissions to care for and other patients with enhanced care needs.

The prosecutor said, at the time, there was no apparent overall view of staffing requests across wards or formal system in place to escalate unfilled staffing requests or to review the situation to look for alternative solutions.

Speaking after sentencing, Debbie Carroll, of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The tragic death of Colin Lloyd could have been prevented had suitable and sufficient measures been put in place.

“Highland Health Board failed to have effective arrangements and control measures in place to prevent or mitigate falls to patients identified as being at risk and, as a result, Colin Lloyd suffered fatal head trauma.

“This prosecution should remind duty holders that a failure to manage and implement effective measures can have fatal consequences and they will be held accountable for this failure.”