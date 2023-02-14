Notification Settings

Four men hurt in stabbing at pub

UK NewsPublished:

One is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Police officers

Four men have been injured in a stabbing at a pub in east London.

Three were found with stab wounds inside The Duke pub on Wood Street, Walthamstow, at shortly after 8.15pm on Monday, while a fourth was found injured in nearby Shernall Street.

The men, aged between 20 and 42, were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

They were taken to a hospital in east London where one remains in a life-threatening condition.

The Metropolitan Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Grant Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are in the early stages of piecing together what happened last night and would like to hear from anyone who was inside the pub and witnessed the attack.

“Whilst news of this kind is concerning, I would like to reassure the community that there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public.

“Officers will remain in the area throughout the day and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them.”

