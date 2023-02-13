Notification Settings

Two more men charged with murder of Ashley Dale

UK NewsPublished:

Ms Dale was found with a gunshot wound on August 21 2022.

Ashley Dale
Ashley Dale

Two more men have been charged with murdering Ashley Dale in Old Swan, Liverpool last August.

Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton, have been charged by Merseyside Police with murdering Ms Dale, who was found with a gunshot wound on August 21 2022.

She was taken to hospital but died soon after.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

It brings the number of people charged with the murder of Ms Dale, 28, to four.

James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court accused of the council worker’s murder earlier this month.

