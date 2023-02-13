Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Camilla cancels royal appearances this week after testing positive for Covid

UK NewsPublished:

The Queen Consort was due to visit Birmingham, Telford and Milton Keynes this week.

Royal visit to book charities
Royal visit to book charities

The Queen Consort has tested positive for Covid after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace has said.

Camilla has cancelled her appearance at events across the country this week – including celebrating Milton Keynes becoming a city – after contracting the virus.

The Queen Consort is said to be in good spirits and resting and is disappointed not to be able to fulfil her engagements.

Royal visit to book charities
The Queen Consort has tested positive for Covid (Justin Tallis/PA)

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus.

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News