Search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley enters 16th day

A member of the police search and rescue team waits at Shard Bridge for a boat to come down the River Wyre in Lancashire

Searches for missing mother Nicola Bulley have entered a 16th day after her heartbroken husband said his “gut instinct” is that she is not in the river.

Lancashire Police said officers are keeping an “open mind” while continuing to appeal for information about Ms Bulley, who disappeared on January 27 while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

The force is continuing to search the River Wyre towards the sea at Morecambe Bay, working on one hypothesis that the 45-year-old, from Inskip, could have fallen in.

(PA Graphics)

Their search has been aided by specialists and divers from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, with sniffer dogs, drones, and police helicopters deployed.

Ms Bulley vanished while walking her springer spaniel Willow near the river, shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

The mortgage adviser’s phone was found on a bench overlooking the river, still connected to a work call.

Her partner, Paul Ansell said he wants to keep “all options open” about her disappearance, but his “gut instinct” tells him she is not in the river.

Candles are lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (PA)

He described Ms Bulley as “fun”, “loving”, “the most loyal friend you could ever have” and an “exceptional mum” who “absolutely adores our girls”.

“She’s just a pillar of strength to our family and without her, the hole is bigger than you can possibly imagine,” he told 5 News.

Mr Ansell said that although the family is going through “unprecedented hell”, hope that his partner will be found is “stronger than ever”.

Police have discounted foul play and are treating the incident as a missing person inquiry.