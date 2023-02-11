Education Secretary signals plan to push for more international students

Oxford University students graduating

The Education Secretary may challenge the Home Office’s plan to cut migration, arguing that the financial boost from international students to British universities was “hugely valuable”.

Gillian Keegan said she is wanting to expand education export revenues from about £26bn to £35bn by 2030.

Speaking with the Financial Times, Ms Keegan said the university sector was one which “we should be very proud of”.

She said: “It’s world-leading, a great advert to our country. We have a strategy which is very much focused on growing the revenue.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman looks for ways to control migration – however, as of Thursday, she was still refusing to put a timeline on when the Government’s plans to stop small boats crossing the Channel would succeed.

The Government has been under serious pressure from Tory backbenchers over the issue, with some calling for more urgent action from the Prime Minister.

In the run-up to the next general election, Rishi Sunak has signalled the publishing of legislation to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as one of his top five priorities.

The Government has an overseas student target of 600,000 (Alamy/PA)

According to the Financial Times, in 2022 there were 680,000 overseas students enrolled in UK universities – more than the Government’s 600,000 target.