Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

One person has been arrested amid a far-right protest outside Tate Britain, which has been hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children.
The Metropolitan Police said the person was arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the central London art gallery on Saturday.
Far-right protesters clashed with counter-protesters who appeared in support of the story-telling.
No injuries have been reported and officers remain at the scene, the force said.
The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by author Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.
Writing on Twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.
Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK… They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”
The drag queen had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11am, noon and 2pm.
It is understood the protest group is led by far-right organisation Patriotic Alternative, while counter-protesters from Stand Up To Racism also appeared in support of the story-telling.
Right-wing demonstrators held signs reading: “No drag for kids!” and “Leave our kids alone!”
Signs from the second group read: “Don’t let the far right divide us” and “Trans rights now.”