Workers ‘told on Friday afternoons if they are working the weekend’ to strike

A general view of a sign for HMNB Devonport in Plymouth

Workers who refuel naval ships will stage a series of strikes in a row over rotas.

Unite members employed by Serco at the Devonport dockyard in Plymouth will take industrial action every weekend from Friday until the end of April.

Under the current rota system, Unite said workers are not told if they will be working over the weekend until Friday afternoon.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “Serco should be totally ashamed of introducing an impossible roster which means workers don’t know if they are coming or going and have no work/life balance.

“Such Victorian-style working practices are shameful in the 21st century.

“Our members employed by Serco at Devonport have the union’s unfailing support in their fight for fairness and decency.”