Police name 24-year-old man shot dead following car chase

A police cordon at the scene in Pembroke Road, Erith

Police have named the man who was shot dead by balaclava-clad attackers following a car chase in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police and ambulance crews were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at 8.50pm on Thursday following reports of shots being fired.

Officers found 24-year-old Kai McGingley, from Southwark, suffering from a gunshot wound a short distance away in Hillside, and despite attempts by the emergency services to save his life, he died shortly afterwards at the scene.

It is understood that two vehicles were involved in the incident, and that several attackers in balaclavas fired shots at the victim following a road chase.

Kai McGingley was shot dead (Family handout)

A murder investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, who said: “At this early stage I am very keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the events that took place in Pembroke Road, and in particular anyone that has any knowledge of a silver Land Rover Freelander GL52 HDO which was abandoned by the suspects following the murder.

“I believe that another vehicle or vehicles, that we haven’t yet identified, were then used to drive the suspects away from the scene. At least one of these vehicles is likely to be showing signs of front-end collision damage.

“If you have noticed a recently damaged vehicle, owned by a friend or family member, seen one parked up or abandoned, or indeed been asked to repair one, please get in touch.

“I have a team of officers and staff working hard to establish what happened to Kai and why – if you saw what happened or have information that can help I need you to get in touch and share what you know.”

Residents described their horror at the violent attack.

Debbie Burton, a grandmother and former school teacher who lives on Pembroke Road, said she was “shocked” and very concerned.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “I didn’t hear the gunshots, but saw the police arriving and knew that something was badly wrong.

“I had heard through the grapevine that something violent had happened, but didn’t know until this morning that it had been confirmed as a shooting.

“It’s just sad, and worrying. Nothing like this has ever happened in Erith while I’ve lived here, and I’ve been living on this street for 26 years.

“This is a very safe area. I’ve seen changes and petty crime does happen from time to time, as it does everywhere, but I have never seen anything of this nature.

“This just goes to show how badly crime is getting out of hand, and I worry for my children and grandchildren with things going the way that they are.”