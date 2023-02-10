Notification Settings

Met Police officer admits possessing extreme pornographic image

UK NewsPublished:

Pc Liam Boshein appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he entered a guilty plea to the offence dated between November 7 2019 and April 4 2021.

A Metropolitan Police officer has admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Pc Liam Boshein, 25, of Waterworks Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday where he entered a guilty plea to the offence dated between November 7 2019 and April 4 2021.

He previously denied the charge at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in November last year.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC adjourned the hearing to March 17 for sentencing at the same court.

He told the officer: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.”

Boshein was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed on an earlier occasion that Boshein has been suspended from his post with the South Area Command Unit and the force’s directorate of professional standards was aware of the case.

