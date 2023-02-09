Notification Settings

What the papers say – February 9

Published:

Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for fighter jets leads nearly all of Thursday’s newspapers.

British newspapers

The Ukrainian president’s visit to the UK dominates Thursday’s papers as No 10 investigates which warplanes it could supply to Kyiv.

Metro, the i, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Times all lead with Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea for “wings of freedom” to fight Russia.

The story also features on the fronts of The Independent, the Daily Mail, The Sun, the Daily Mirror and The Guardian.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, whose empire is under pressure over fraud allegations, repaid a 1.1 billion dollar share-backed loan last week after facing a margin call of more than 500 million dollars.

And the Daily Star says some “useless MPs” have declared they should be handed a “medal of service” and a six-figure payout when they leave office.

