Search and rescue dogs head from Co Down to Turkey to help in disaster zone

Our team is currently on stand-by to deploy to Turkey or Syria to locate survivors in a major earthquake.

Our Urban Search and Rescue Dog Handlers are preparing themselves and their dogs, should the call come.

This deployment will be with Evolsar. https://t.co/QRUju5tBxg pic.twitter.com/S5XAHNGxi1

— K9 Search & Rescue NI (@k9sarni) February 6, 2023