Result of health and safety report into Flintoff’s Top Gear crash ‘imminent’

Andrew Flintoff

The BBC will decide whether Top Gear will resume filming after the “imminent” conclusion of an investigation into presenter Andrew Flintoff’s crash.

Former professional cricketer Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital after being involved in an accident while shooting for the hit motoring show.

The incident happened while he was at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey on December 13.

Top Gear presenter Andrew Flintoff (BBC/PA)

The BBC is expected to receive the results of an internal investigation into the accident, carried out by BBC Studios’ health and safety team supported by external independent experts, imminently, although it will not be published publicly.

The broadcaster will then make a decision about the future of Top Gear, the PA news agency understands.

While many now know Flintoff for his TV work, he is best remembered for his time as a tubthumping all-rounder, most notably during the Ashes victory in 2005.

He went on to lead his country, finishing with 79 Test caps and 148 limited-overs internationals.