Number of people killed with a knife in 2021/22 was highest for 76 years

A man holding a knife

The number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest on record for 76 years.

Around four in 10 homicides were committed using a knife or sharp instrument in the year to March 2022 (282).

4 in 10 homicides were committed using a knife or sharp instrument (282 homicides). Up 19% compared with the previous year and the highest annual total since the Homicide Index began in 1946 (the previous high was 281 in the year ending March 2018). pic.twitter.com/skDNHl83og — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 9, 2023

This is a 19% rise compared with the previous year and the highest annual total since records began in 1946, according to analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The 2021/22 total number of homicides – murder, manslaughter and infanticide – is similar to a previous high of 281 in the 12 months to March 2018, a report published on Thursday said.

As in previous years, using a knife or sharp instrument continued to be the most common method of killing.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18% rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218.

In the year ending March 2022, there were: ▪️ 69 homicides where the victim was 13 to 19 years old – 51 killed by a knife or sharp instrument ▪️ 134 domestic homicides, 18 more than the previous year, and similar to the average over the last decade ➡️ https://t.co/kC6pYpnQdd — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 9, 2023

The largest volume increase was for teenage boys aged 16 to 17, rising from 10 homicides to 24.

The latest analysis shows 177 victims of homicide by knife or sharp instrument were white (63%), an increase of 36 compared with the previous year.