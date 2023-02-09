Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man remanded on abduction charge after disappearance of 11-year-old

UK NewsPublished:

Andrew Miller, 53, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Selkirk Sheriff Court
Selkirk Sheriff Court

A man has appeared in court charged with abduction after an 11-year-old girl went missing.

The child was reported missing from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on Sunday night, which prompted a search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.

She was located at a property in the area at around 9.30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after last being seen.

Selkirk Sheriff Court
Miller was remanded in custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court (PA)

Andrew Miller was charged with abduction when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 53-year-old, from the Borders, also faced a charge under the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010 under a section covering threatening or abusive behaviour.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News