Funeral for firefighter who died in Jenners blaze to take place in Edinburgh

Jenners fire

The funeral for a firefighter who died after tackling a blaze at Edinburgh’s historic Jenners building will take place in the city’s centre next week.

Barry Martin, 38, from Fife, was critically injured when battling flames at the department store on January 23. He died four days later.

His death made him the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured in Edinburgh in 2009.

The funeral service will be held at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh next week (Danny Lawson/PA)

A funeral will be held for Mr Martin at St Giles’ Cathedral on Friday, February 17.

Members of the fire service community from across Scotland will join his family and friends to pay tribute.

The funeral cortege will make its way from the base of the Royal Mile, arriving at the cathedral at 12.30pm when the service, by invitation, will begin, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

There will be a private committal thereafter.

Mr Martin died after being critically injured while tackling flames at the historic Jenners building (Dan Barker/PA)

MSPs have called for Mr Martin to be posthumously awarded the George Cross, an accolade which dates back to 1940 and recognises acts of extreme bravery carried out by civilians.

On news of Mr Martin’s death, tributes poured in from across the political spectrum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her deepest condolences went to his family, friends and colleagues.

At the time, she said: “This is a terrible tragedy for all who loved him – but also a reminder of the selfless courage our firefighters demonstrate in the line of duty each and every day.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, said Mr Martin’s actions “went above and beyond the call of duty”.

“They deserve the highest standard of civilian praise and recognition,” he said.

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “Barry and his fellow firefighters bravely risked their lives to protect the people of Edinburgh and save this iconic building”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Martin’s “bravery will not be forgotten”.