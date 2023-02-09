Notification Settings

Church of England synod votes in favour of blessings for same-sex couples

UK NewsPublished:

The position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry in church.

The Church of England’s Synod had a marathon seven-hour debate on whether to have blessings for same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages (James Manning/PA)
The Church of England’s general synod has voted in favour of offering blessings to same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages.

A marathon near-eight hour debate across two days ended in a vote for the proposals on Thursday at a meeting of what is known as the church’s parliament.

A packed room at Church House in Westminster remained relatively silent when the result of the vote was announced.

Immediately before the vote a minute of silence was observed followed by a prayer said by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Members of the Church of England’s Synod gathered at Church House in central London (James Manning/PA)
The position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry in church.

The motion also included an acknowledgement of a “failure” to welcome LGBTQI+ people and a repentance for the harm they have and continue to experience in the church.

In a vote broken down by houses, the House of Bishops voted 36 for and four against with two abstentions.

The House of Clergy voted 111 in favour, 85 against and three abstentions, while the House of Laity saw 103 votes for, 92 against and five abstentions.

