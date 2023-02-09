Church of England synod votes in favour of blessings for same-sex couples

The Church of England’s Synod had a marathon seven-hour debate on whether to have blessings for same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages (James Manning/PA)

The Church of England’s general synod has voted in favour of offering blessings to same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages.

A marathon near-eight hour debate across two days ended in a vote for the proposals on Thursday at a meeting of what is known as the church’s parliament.

A packed room at Church House in Westminster remained relatively silent when the result of the vote was announced.

Immediately before the vote a minute of silence was observed followed by a prayer said by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Members of the Church of England’s Synod gathered at Church House in central London (James Manning/PA)

The position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry in church.

The motion also included an acknowledgement of a “failure” to welcome LGBTQI+ people and a repentance for the harm they have and continue to experience in the church.

In a vote broken down by houses, the House of Bishops voted 36 for and four against with two abstentions.