Zelensky pleads for jets as he urges Parliament to provide ‘wings for freedom’

UK NewsPublished:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his speech to Parliament to call for combat aircraft in the fight against the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom” by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

In a surprise visit, Mr Zelensky used an address to Parliament to thank the UK for its steadfast support since Russia invaded.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Sir Lindsay Hoyle holds the helmet of a Ukrainian fighter pilot, presented to him by Mr Zelensky, inscribed with the words: ‘We have freedom, give us wings to protect it’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But, as he presented a Ukrainian fighter ace’s helmet to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, he said more planes were needed to defeat Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, but that is seen as a long-term ambition.

Mr Zelensky said he wanted a coalition of nations to supply planes.

He said: “I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”

Mr Zelensky said he wanted a coalition of nations to supply planes.

