UK to investigate sending jets to Ukraine amid plans to train pilots

UK NewsPublished:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his visit to London to urge the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Rishi Sunak has asked the Defence Secretary to investigate what jets the UK could potentially give to Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

It comes after the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his visit to London to urge the UK and Western allies to provide “wings for freedom” by supplying his air force with advanced jets.

Earlier, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them to eventually be able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, but that is seen as a long-term ambition.

Downing Street on Wednesday was keen to stress that any potential move to send jets would not happen immediately and was part of the UK’s long-term efforts to support Ukraine.

In a surprise visit, Mr Zelensky used an address to Parliament to thank the UK for its steadfast support since Russia invaded.

But, as he presented a Ukrainian fighter ace’s helmet to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, he said more planes were needed to defeat Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Mr Zelensky said he wanted a coalition of nations to supply planes.

He said: “I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has tasked the Defence Secretary with investigating what jets we might be able to give but to be clear, this is a long-term solution, rather than a short-term capability, which is what Ukraine needs most now.”

Downing Street said that the length of the training meant that it would necessarily form a long-term, potential plan.

