Sunak carries out Whitehall shake-up as he reshuffles ministers

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Prime Minister created a series of new ministries to focus on growing the economy and addressing problems in the energy sector.

Michelle Donelan, Kemi Badenoch and Grant Shapps (Stefan Rousseau/Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Rishi Sunak has carried out a sweeping shake-up of Whitehall with the creation of four new Government departments aimed at boosting economic growth and addressing the energy crisis.

The Prime Minister replaced sacked Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi with Greg Hands, who had been trade minister.

But the main element of the reshuffle saw the business, trade and culture departments restructured into four different ministries.

Grant Shapps, who had been business secretary, will now be the Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Kemi Badenoch, who was international trade secretary, will now lead the joint Department for Business and Trade.

Lucy Frazer joins the Cabinet as Culture Secretary in a department which has been shorn of its responsibility for digital technology, but will instead focus on the creative arts and sport.

Michelle Donelan moves from culture to the new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

