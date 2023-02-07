Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics

Cabinet minister Kemi Badenoch

Here are some of the key statistics from Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle of the Cabinet:

– Lucy Frazer is the 12th person to be appointed culture secretary in the past 13 years.

Since 2010, the post has also been held by Jeremy Hunt (2010-12), Maria Miller (2012-14), Sajid Javid (2014-15), John Whittingdale (2015-16), Karen Bradley (2016-17), Matt Hancock (2017-18), Jeremy Wright (2018-19), Nicky Morgan (2019-20), Oliver Dowden (2020-21), Nadine Dorries (2021-22) and Michelle Donelan (2022-23).

In the 13 years from 1997 to 2010, the UK had only five culture secretaries: Chris Smith (1997-2001), Tessa Jowell (2001-07), James Purnell (2007-08), Andy Burnham (2008-09) and Ben Bradshaw (2009-10).

– Kemi Badenoch has become the ninth business secretary since 2010.

Six people have held the role in the past four years.

The full list for the past 13 years is: Vince Cable (2010-15), Sajid Javid (2015-16), Greg Clark (2016-19), Andrea Leadsom (2019-20), Alok Sharma (2020-21), Kwasi Kwarteng (2021-22), Jacob Rees-Mogg (2022), Grant Shapps (2022-23) and now Ms Badenoch.

Lucy Frazer, Grant Shapps, Michelle Donelan, Greg Hands and Kemi Badenoch (UK Parliament/PA)

– The UK has its third incarnation of a department for energy.

The first existed from 1974 to 1992 and was run by the Secretary of State for Energy.

Ministers who held the post included Labour’s Tony Benn (1975-79) and Conservative Nigel Lawson (1981-83).

The second version lasted from 2008 to 2016 and was headed by the Secretary of State for Energy & Climate Change, who included Labour’s Ed Miliband (2008-10) and Liberal Democrat Ed Davey (2012-15).

The third, and latest, will be led by Grant Shapps as Secretary of State for Energy Security & Net Zero.

– Lucy Frazer’s appointment as culture secretary means there is a vacancy for housing minister.

Whoever replaces her will be the 15th person to hold the role in the past 13 years.