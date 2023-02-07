Half-price return fare trial set to continue at London North Eastern Railway

An LNER Azuma train crossing Lesbury viaduct in Alnmouth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper is reportedly set to confirm that a trial of scrapping return rail tickets will be extended.

According to the BBC, it will be announced on Tuesday that the publicly-owned London North Eastern Railway (LNR) company will continue to sell single tickets for return routes.

The trial, which first began in 2020, consists of charging half the cost of a return.

LNER livery on rolling stock at King’s Cross station (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Currently, many singles are £1 less than a return.

It is not yet known if the trial will be rolled out to any other British train operators around.