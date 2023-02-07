100,000 civil servants to strike on Budget Day in pay dispute

Strikers

Around 100,000 civil servants are to strike on Budget Day in their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said it was escalating its campaign of industrial action by targeting March 15.

Next month’s strike could be joined by a further 33,000 PCS members working for 10 more employers, including HM Revenue & Customs, whose strike ballot results are due later this month.

100,000++ Public and Commercial Services (PCS) members in 123 government departments will walk out on Budget Day as strike action escalates

The PCS said 100,000 of its members went on strike last week alongside teachers, university lecturers and train drivers in separate disputes.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Rishi Sunak doesn’t seem to understand that the more he ignores our members’ demands for a pay rise to get them through the cost-of-living crisis, the more angry and more determined he makes them.

“PCS members are suffering a completely unacceptable decline in their pay.

(PA Graphics)

“By April, one third of HMRC staff, for example, will be earning just the minimum wage, and 40,000 civil servants have used a food bank.

“It’s an appalling way for the Government to treat its own workforce.