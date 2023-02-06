Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – February 6

UK NewsPublished:

Liz Truss is condemned as ‘delusional’ on the front pages as she defends the policies that made the pound plummet.

British newspapers
British newspapers

The papers at the start of the working week are led by Liz Truss’s comeback “fantasy”, the NHS’s worst day of industrial action yet and the ongoing search for a missing mother.

The Independent, The Times, i and Metro all carry reports of the “fury” the former prime minister has ignited among the Tories over her defence of her tax cuts as she returns to the political fray.

The Daily Mail and The Guardian focus on the strike by nurses and ambulance workers.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the mystery surrounding Nicola Bulley.

China has condemned the US for taking down its balloon, according to the Financial Times.

The Sun says it has an exclusive interview with the woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

And the Daily Star says the polar blast is putting the energy grid under pressure.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News