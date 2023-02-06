Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Climber dies after falling from Snowdonia mountain ridge

UK NewsPublished:

The man was climbing the 3,200ft Y Gribin with two others when a handhold broke, the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation said.

A view down the ridge of Y Gribin
A view down the ridge of Y Gribin

A climber died after falling “a considerable distance” from a Snowdonia mountain ridge at the weekend.

He was climbing the 3,200ft Y Gribin with two others on Saturday when a handhold broke, the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation (Ovmro) said.

Mountain rescue teams were called to the scene, between the Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach peaks, and had recovered the man’s body with the help of a coastguard helicopter by Sunday afternoon.

An Ovmro spokesman said: “Three young men were ascending the Gribin ridge when a handhold broke away, causing one to fall a considerable distance.

“Sadly, he did not survive his injuries.

“The recovery continued through to Sunday lunchtime with the help of the coastguard rescue helicopter.

“The thoughts of all team members are with the casualty’s family and friends.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News