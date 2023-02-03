Teenage trio charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Walsall

Three teenage boys have been charged over the murder of Bailey Atkinson in the West Midlands (West Midlands Police/PA)

Three teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in the West Midlands.

Bailey Atkinson, 20, was attacked on the High Street in Walsall in the early hours of January 28.

The trio – one 15-year-old and two aged 16 – were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl in North Wales, on Tuesday and West Midlands Police confirmed they had been charged on Friday night.

#CHARGED | This evening we have charged three teenage boys with the murder of Bailey Atkinson who was stabbed to death in #Walsall on Saturday night. Full details here ? https://t.co/bUKANvg2SY pic.twitter.com/3PTvMiZVXh — Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) February 3, 2023

They are due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The suspects cannot be named due to their ages.

Mr Atkinson was taken to hospital after the stabbing, but died of his injuries.

A post-mortem revealed the victim, from Bloxwich, had died of multiple stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon said: “Our investigation has been fast paced but has not stopped with these arrests.

“We know there were others involved in the tragic events of Saturday night and we are determined to find everyone involved to get justice for Bailey’s family.

“We urge anyone with information that they may be withholding, possibly through misguided loyalty, to come forward now.”

Mr Atkinson’s family have previously paid tribute to him as their “beloved boy Bailey, our kindhearted and much-loved son, brother and grandson”.

They added: “Bailey was so loved, by so many and will be missed so much.”

A Section 60 dispersal order will remain in place until Saturday morning in the areas of St Matthews, Bloxwich West and East, Blakenall, Birchills and Leamore,