Planned strike by ambulance workers in Wales suspended amid new offer

A planned strike by GMB ambulance workers in Wales has been suspended after a new offer aimed at resolving a pay dispute, the union has announced.

Members of the GMB were due to walk out in Wales and England on Monday alongside members of other unions.

The GMB said its action has been suspended to allow further negotiations with the Welsh Government.

The union said the proposed deal amounts to both a consolidated and non-consolidated one-off payment for 22/23 – on top of an increase of 4.5% which has already been paid.

GMB official Nathan Holman said: “After intense negotiations, GMB has agreed to suspend strike action while further talks take place.

“We recognise that the Welsh Government and Welsh Ambulance have made concessions and, through social partnership, we appreciate the frank and open dialogue with them over the last few months.

“This has only been made possible because the Welsh Government has been prepared to talk about pay – a lesson for those in charge on the other side of the Severn Bridge.