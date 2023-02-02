Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unite calls for emergency windfall tax on banks

UK NewsPublished:

Profits in the sector have mainly been generated by interest rate rises, said the union.

BA cabin crew strike
BA cabin crew strike

A leading trade union is calling for an emergency windfall tax on banks.

Unite said its research showed that in the first nine months of 2022, leading banks generated £19.8 billion of profits.

Industrial strike
Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham (Jacob King/PA)

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It’s time the truth was told. Interest rate rises are putting the fear of death into households across Britain, but we know now that at the same time they are delivering billions in excess profits to the big City banks.

“Our economy is broken. Nothing symbolises that better than the spectacle of politicians demanding pay cuts from nurses whilst doing nothing to get City noses out of the ‘banking-billions’ trough.

“That’s why I am calling for a windfall tax on the excess profits of the big banks. Workers did not create this crisis and they should not be the ones to pay for it.

“It’s time the profiteers and their friends in the city were told profiteering won’t pay and it’s time they paid their fair share.”

Profits in the sector have mainly been generated by interest rate rises, said Unite.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee will decide on Thursday whether to increase rates.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News