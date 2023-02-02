Long-serving BBC broadcasters Martine Croxall, Jane Hill and Ben Brown are to lose their chief presenter roles as the corporation launches its fresh rolling news channel.

The BBC is combining its domestic and international channels to create a single 24-hour TV service as part of a new digital-first strategy, resulting in job losses.

On Thursday, it announced that the main line-up for the channel, called BBC News, would consist of Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

The channel, launching in spring, will broadcast both in the UK and around the world and will be anchored from London during the UK daytime and evening, and from Washington DC and Singapore overnight.

Deborah Turness, chief executive of BBC News, said: “I’m thrilled to announce the faces of our channel.

“This team’s editorial leadership, talent, knowledge and flair make them the ideal presenters to bring the BBC’s trusted journalism to people at home in the UK and around the globe, and to guide audiences through the big stories as they break.”

US news agency Deadline reported that BBC news chief Jess Brammar phoned around presenters to tell them about the changes.