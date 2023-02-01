Girl, four, mauled to death by dog was a ‘very happy child’

Police at the scene on Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where a four-year-old girl died in a dog attack

A four-year-old girl savaged to death by a dog in a back garden was a “very happy child”, a neighbour said.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, by the ambulance service just after 5pm on Tuesday.

The youngster died at the scene and the dog has been destroyed, the force said.

The end-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back garden and a uniformed officer and marked police van at the front of the property.

Police at the scene in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where a four-year-old girl died in a dog attack (Joe Giddens/PA)

Floral tributes to the youngster also began to pile up outside the house.

Nobody else was hurt in the attack and the child’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

No arrests have been made, the force added.

Neighbour Rita Matthews, 36, said she would see the girl while walking her own daughter to school.

A woman and child lay flowers outside the home (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I know the girl. It’s so sad to hear that news,” she said.

“She was always holding her mummy’s hand on the way back.

“It’s so sad we’re not going to see the girl again and I pray all the best to her mum to get her strength back.”

Mother-of-four Ms Matthews described the youngster as a “happy little girl, very happy”.

Police are supporting the girl’s family (Joe Giddens/PA)

“She would say, ‘Bye, auntie’, and I would say, ‘Bye, little girl’,” she said.

“You know kids, playing around.”

Superintendent Matt Bullivant said the dog was “humanely” destroyed “in order to ensure public safety” after the girl’s “absolutely tragic” death.

“I understand how much of an impact this will have on the community and on the wider public, and people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues,” he said.

“I would like to reassure people that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the wider public at this time.”

He asked for people to respect the privacy of the family involved, adding: “It is impossible to imagine what they must be going through at the moment.”

Anyone with information about the attack has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 20230131-1546.