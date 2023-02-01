Boy faces trial in summer over death of Holly, 15

A barrister carries a wig (Katie Collins/PA)

A 16-year-old boy could stand trial in the summer after he was charged with murdering a girl who was stabbed to death in a market town.

Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, at around 5.10pm on Friday, and she later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Another 16-year-old, who cannot be identified by the media due to his age, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife.

No pleas were entered during the brief hearing, where the youth was sitting in the dock surrounded by four adults.

The teenager will enter pleas at a hearing on February 27.

A provisional trial date was set for July 13, and lawyers agreed it could last for up to 10 days.

Judge Paul Sloan KC told the defendant he could appear via a videolink for the plea hearing.

Holly Newton

There was no application for bail.

A vigil will be held in Hexham on Friday to mark a week since she was fatally attacked.

In a statement released on Monday her family said: “Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people, not just in Hexham, but all over the North East.

“Holly also loved dancing and was so talented – and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.