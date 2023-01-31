In pictures: Spectacular Up Helly Aa festival returns after two-year absence

Up Helly Aa festival Vikings

Shetland was once again the setting for the spectacular Up Helly Aa festival as Vikings returned to the island after a two-year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which attracts visitors from across the world, sees folk dress as Vikings to march through the streets of Lerwick in a celebration of the region’s Norse history.

The march is led by the Guizer Jarl, or Viking chief, who leads his Jarl squad on the march and culminates in the evening with a torch-lit procession and a replica longboat being set alight.

The Jarl squad form a shield wall before the march (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Jarl squad pose with their longship at the harbour in Lerwick before the march through the town (Jane Barlow/PA)

Neil Moncrieff has the honour of being Guizer Jarl this year (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Vikings give a war cry as they proceed through Lerwick (Jane Barlow/PA)

Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff greets his Viking dog Tayla during the march (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Jarl squad make an impressive sight as they march through Lerwick (Jane Barlow/PA)