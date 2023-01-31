Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In pictures: Spectacular Up Helly Aa festival returns after two-year absence

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The festival is held on Shetland to celebrate the archipelago’s Viking heritage.

Up Helly Aa festival Vikings
Up Helly Aa festival Vikings

Shetland was once again the setting for the spectacular Up Helly Aa festival as Vikings returned to the island after a two-year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event, which attracts visitors from across the world, sees folk dress as Vikings to march through the streets of Lerwick in a celebration of the region’s Norse history.

The march is led by the Guizer Jarl, or Viking chief, who leads his Jarl squad on the march and culminates in the evening with a torch-lit procession and a replica longboat being set alight.

Up Helly Aa festival
The Jarl squad form a shield wall before the march (Jane Barlow/PA)
Up Helly Aa festival
The Jarl squad pose with their longship at the harbour in Lerwick before the march through the town (Jane Barlow/PA)
Up Helly Aa festival
Neil Moncrieff has the honour of being Guizer Jarl this year (Jane Barlow/PA)
Up Helly Aa festival
The Vikings give a war cry as they proceed through Lerwick (Jane Barlow/PA)
Up Helly Aa festival
Guizer Jarl Neil Moncrieff greets his Viking dog Tayla during the march (Jane Barlow/PA)
Up Helly Aa festival
The Jarl squad make an impressive sight as they march through Lerwick (Jane Barlow/PA)
Up Helly Aa festival
A mother and child join the procession as the Jarl squad make their way through the town (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News