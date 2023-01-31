Family of Sheku Bayoh to give evidence at inquiry into his death for first time

Kadi Johnson and Kosna Bayoh

The inquiry into the death of a man who was restrained by police will hear from his family for the first time as hearings resume on Tuesday.

Kadi Johnson will appear at the public inquiry into the death of her brother, Sheku Bayoh, from 10am, following a family vigil outside the inquiry venue, Capital House in Edinburgh, from 9.30am.

Mr Bayoh died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy in 2015, and the inquiry is investigating the circumstances of his death and whether race was a factor.

The trainee gas engineer was born in Sierra Leone and moved to the UK when he was 12 – after living in London for five years he moved to Scotland.

Sheku Bayoh died after being restrained by police (family handout/PA)

The latest round of hearings will focus on Police Scotland’s post-incident management after initial contact with Mr Bayoh.

The family believe the evidence heard on Tuesday morning will be crucial to understanding the police and Pirc’s (Police Investigations & Review Commissioner) role in the immediate aftermath of his death.

Previously, the hearing has heard from experts in the use of police force as well as the officers who were present at the scene the day Mr Bayoh died.

On the day he died, police received reports a man had been wandering the streets of the Scottish town with a kitchen knife, attacking passing vehicles and acting erratically.

Officers arrived at the scene and incapacitant spray was deployed after Mr Bayoh ignored their commands to get down on the ground.

He was held face down by officers for a number of minutes before he fell unconscious and an ambulance was called for him.

He was pronounced dead by medics shortly afterwards at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, having suffered multiple injuries including head wounds and a broken rib.

This week, the inquiry is due to hear from Detective Constable Andrew Mitchell, Detective Constable Wayne Parker, Detective Inspector Colin Robson, Alistair Lewis, Martyn Dick and Detective Constable David Bellingham.