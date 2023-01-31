Drivers hit by rise in fuel prices

Fuel pumps

Drivers are being hit by rising fuel prices after an increase in oil costs.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 148.8p, figures from data company Experian show.

That was up from 148.4p a week earlier but remains considerably lower than the record high of 191.5p in July 2022.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “After a fall of close to 43p a litre since the summer record, drivers feared that a rebound in petrol prices would eventually happen.

“So far, pump price averages have risen only slightly.

“But today’s price is only 0.9p below the average price at the start of the Ukraine war on February 24 when pump prices surged.”

Diesel averaged 170.4p a litre on Monday, having fallen to 170.3p on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

It hit a record of 199.1p last July.

Oil had dropped below 78 US dollars (£63.33) a barrel at the start of January but was valued at 86-88 US dollars (£69.83-71.45) last week, sparking rises in the wholesale cost of fuel.