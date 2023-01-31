18% of private renters ‘would have bought a home already if they could’

A view of properties in London

Just under a fifth (18%) of private renters in England and Wales would have ideally bought a home already if they could, according to a survey carried out for a landlords’ membership organisation.

Around three-quarters (76%) of private renters want to buy at some point in the future, the research for the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) found.

One in 10 (10%) private renters surveyed said they had bought a home previously.

Nearly three in 10 (29%) private renters said they wanted to remain in the sector, when thinking about the next 12 months.

One in eight (12%) want to buy a home during the next 12 months and believe they are in a position to do this, the survey found.

More than two-fifths (45%) of private renters want to buy their own home during the next 12 months but believe they cannot do so.

Some private renters said that not having enough income was a reason they had not been able to buy a home and some cited a lack of job security.

Not having a sufficient deposit and waiting to see if house prices will fall were also given as reasons why people had not yet bought a home.

When asked what they like most about renting, 45% selected convenience and a third (33%) selected flexibility.

Asked about what they like the least, 43% selected the cost and a third (33%) selected insecurity of tenure.

The survey also found that 41% of private renters rated the affordability of their rents as excellent or good while a further 38% rated it as fair.

Just under a quarter (23%) of private renters wanting to buy, meanwhile, said the affordability of their rent was poor or fairly poor.

The report used a survey of 2,000 private renters in England and Wales by Opinium.

The report concluded: “It is clear from the new survey evidence that a significant number of people – including younger people – want to live in the PRS (private rental sector) at the current point in their lives, even if they aspire to become homeowners.”