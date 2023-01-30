Tories call for Sturgeon statement on trans prisoners

Nicola Sturgeon in Holyrood

The Scottish Tories have called on the First Minister to make a statement to Holyrood to clarify government policy on transgender prisoners.

The issue has been in the spotlight since last week when transgender double rapist Isla Bryson, 31, was remanded to a segregation unit at Cornton Vale prison near Stirling – Scotland’s lone women-only facility.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) took the decision to move Bryson to another prison on Thursday, following public outcry and the concerns of the First Minister being communicated to officials – although Ms Sturgeon said there was no formal direction given by her to make the change.

I have requested a statement from @NicolaSturgeon in the Scottish Parliament tomorrow. The First Minister must answer questions about her chaotic u-turn on dangerous criminals being sent to women's prisons. — Russell Findlay (@RussellFindlay1) January 30, 2023

Over the weekend, the row continued when reports emerged that Tiffany Scott – who had been convicted of stalking a 13-year-old girl before her transition – would be sent to a female unit, reports which were denied by Justice Secretary Keith Brown.

On Sunday, Mr Brown announced a pause to transgender prisoners with convictions for violence against women being moved to the female estate, along with an urgent review of the handling of the Bryson case.

Scottish Tory community safety spokesman Russell Findlay called on the First Minister to make a statement to MSPs this week, adding that his party would seek to amend justice reform legislation being brought to parliament by the government to make the pause permanent.

“After days of SNP chaos, confusion and U-turns, Nicola Sturgeon must come to parliament as a matter of urgency,” he said.

“She needs to explain her government’s shambolic mess and make clear how the safety of female prisoners can be guaranteed.

“We need full transparency because the only thing clear at the moment is that the Justice Secretary is in complete disarray.

“Keith Brown was only shamed into this dramatic U-turn after a sustained public outcry over two highly dangerous criminals.

“But a ‘pause’ on criminals with a history of violence against women being housed in female prisons does not go far enough.

“We need a permanent ban to safeguard vulnerable female inmates.

“The last few days have exposed Nicola Sturgeon as being completely out of touch with public opinion. Putting the rights of highly dangerous criminals ahead of those of vulnerable women is utterly perverse.”