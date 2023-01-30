Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Caterham dog attack victim named as Natasha Johnston

UK NewsPublished:

The 28-year-old, from London, is believed to have been walking a number of dogs in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, when she was attacked on January 12.

Police at the scene at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey
Police at the scene at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey

A young woman who was killed by dogs in Surrey has been named as Natasha Johnston.

The 28-year-old, from London, is believed to have been walking a number of dogs in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, when she was attacked on January 12.

An inquest into her death will open at Surrey Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Last week Surrey Police said they had closed their investigation into her death, with no prosecutions being brought against any individuals.

Police at the scene at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey
Police at the scene at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey (PA)

Police seized eight dogs at the scene, and the force said that none of them were banned breeds.

In a statement previously issued through police, Ms Johnston’s family said they were going through “an extremely difficult time” dealing with her loss.

“This is an extremely difficult time for us and as well as dealing with this sudden loss in our family, the significant level of media interest and the graphic nature of some of the reporting, has been a source of additional distress,” the statement said.

“We continue to appeal for our privacy to be respected during our time of grief.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News