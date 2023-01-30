Caterham dog attack victim named as Natasha Johnston

Police at the scene at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey

A young woman who was killed by dogs in Surrey has been named as Natasha Johnston.

The 28-year-old, from London, is believed to have been walking a number of dogs in Gravelly Hill, Caterham, when she was attacked on January 12.

An inquest into her death will open at Surrey Coroner’s Court on Tuesday.

Last week Surrey Police said they had closed their investigation into her death, with no prosecutions being brought against any individuals.

Police seized eight dogs at the scene, and the force said that none of them were banned breeds.

In a statement previously issued through police, Ms Johnston’s family said they were going through “an extremely difficult time” dealing with her loss.

“This is an extremely difficult time for us and as well as dealing with this sudden loss in our family, the significant level of media interest and the graphic nature of some of the reporting, has been a source of additional distress,” the statement said.