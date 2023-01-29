Shropshire YouTube sensation Jay Swingler to fight in front of Telford crowd at social media boxing event

Swingler will be taking on Nichlmao at the Telford International Centre on March 4, headlining a card full of TikTok and Youtube stars with millions of subscribers.

Boxing among celebrities and social media stars has rocketed in popularity in recent years since YouTubers KSI and Joe Weller battled it out in the ring. Since then, several large scale events have been held with KSI fighting Logan Paul twice before Paul got in the ring for an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather, the unbeaten legend considered one of the best pound for pound fighters of all time.

Swingler, who found fame as part of the TGF Bro double act on YouTube with fellow creator Romell Henry, first fought as an amateur on the undercard of KSI v Logan Paul I in August 2018. He lost out in a hard-fought scrap with YouTuber AnEsonGib at the Manchester Arena.

Last October, he returned to the ring and beat Cherdleys, an American YouTuber and actor, with a first round knockout at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield. He was awarded Knockout of the Night at the DAZN event, and won the vacant ICB super middleweight belt.

Swingler, who has 1.78 million subscribers on his solo YouTube channel, is well known for prank videos and getting up to mischief. In 2017 he hit the headlines for cementing his head in a microwave in a stunt in which he said he "nearly died". And last year, he and co-creator Henry were fined £1,000 each by Judge Anthony Lowe at Shrewsbury Crown Court over their "Extreme Driving Test" video, in which they flipped a car and carried out a series of risky manoeuvres by the Wrekin. Judge Lowe branded them "remarkably stupid".

Other fighters in Telford at the DAZN event include model and TikTok creator Astrid Wett, who is fighting AJ Bunker, as well as King Kenny v Ashley Rak-Su.