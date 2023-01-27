What the papers say – January 27

British newspapers

Nadhim Zahawi’s ongoing woes, the Number 11 incumbent’s plans for the future and killer robots are splashed across the front pages.

The i says Mr Zahawi has been urged by senior Tories to resign after he authorised HM Revenue & Customs to pass details of his tax affairs to the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser – who is investigating if he broke the rules for ministers.

I: ⁦@nadhimzahawi⁩ hands over tax returns – as Tories urge him to go now #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CNBIYUCgLZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 26, 2023

The Independent reports HRMC’s head has heaped pressure on the former chancellor by saying Mr Zahawi did not make an “innocent error” in his tax affairs.

The Government is considering allowing foreign students to work longer as part of plans to boost the economy by plugging vacancies, according to The Times.

THE TIMES: PM’s foreign student plan to shore up economy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mdA2AacqxX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 26, 2023

Ex-Conservative voter Sir Rod Stewart has called for the Tories to hand over power to the opposition, with the Daily Mirror reporting the rocker is now backing Labour and the country’s nurses.

The Guardian quotes Windrush campaigners as calling it a “slap in the face” that the Government decided to drop reforms prompted by the scandal.

Guardian front page, Friday 27 January 2023 – ‘A slap in the face': anger at U-turn over Windrush pic.twitter.com/SBWFfmZPEs — The Guardian (@guardian) January 26, 2023

The Daily Telegraph reports Nicola Sturgeon’s “controversial trans laws” are under threat after the Scottish First Minister announced a transgender woman convicted of raping two women would be moved to a male prison.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sturgeon trans law in disarray after rapist climbdown'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/kgw62XrVoT — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 26, 2023

The Daily Express says the Chancellor has been urged to ditch his “gloomy” forecasts and the Daily Mail responds with a preview of Jeremy Hunt’s speech today in which he will hit outline his plan for growth and criticise Labour’s “declinism”.

Friday's front cover: Mr Hunt, can we please start talking Britain up ?https://t.co/l2Ao1la1dB#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/n0qQukGLNd — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 26, 2023

Metro cites the Internet Watch Foundation as recording a surge in online grooming, with a 1,058% increase since the pandemic in the number of web pages showing sexual abuse images and self recorded videos of children aged seven to ten.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? UNDER 10s LURED INTO WEB OF EVIL 1,000% surge in kids tricked by abusers, investigation finds#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vVSzdus4ci — Metro (@MetroUK) January 26, 2023

The Financial Times reports the new chief executive of Rolls Royce has told staff to transform how the company operates or it will die.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 27 January https://t.co/li6fT3YJ8J pic.twitter.com/ja4OFSuPWp — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 26, 2023

Freddie Flintoff has put his TV career on hold following pleas from his family in the wake of his car crash while filming Top Gear last month, says The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Top Gear star Freddie Flintoff puts his TV career on hold after horror car crash on the show https://t.co/sIfPpspehw pic.twitter.com/FKIytk9726 — The Sun (@TheSun) January 26, 2023