London church described as ‘historical treasure’ destroyed by fire

A London Fire Brigade logo from the side of a fire engine at a Fire station in East London

Authorities are investigating after a heritage-listed north-west London church described as an “architectural and historical treasure” was destroyed by fire.

Some 80 firefighters battled the blaze at St Mark’s Church in Hamilton Terrace, St John’s Wood, from 11.19pm on Thursday until it was under control at 2.22am on Friday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The brigade said there were no injuries, though it noted the whole two-storey Anglican building was “destroyed”.

Residents were earlier asked to keep doors and windows closed due to the significant amount of smoke being produced.

The church fire in #StJohnsWood is now under control. There were no reports of any injuries. Fire Investigators are on scene to begin their investigation into the cause of the blaze (? from earlier in incident) https://t.co/PfRfeMugRc pic.twitter.com/0zDrwEzxqU — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 27, 2023

The LFB said it used three ladders, including the tallest in Europe at 64 metres, as towers to distribute water evenly and extinguish the blaze.

The National Churches Trust had listed St Mark’s as a grade II Victorian church, describing it as an “architectural and historical treasure” which finished construction between 1846 and 1847.

It contained “stunning” mosaics by the Salviati family as well as highly decorative marble flooring in the chancel, with the overall Gothic-styled design the work of architect Thomas Cundy Junior.

It was located near Abbey Road Studios and Lord’s Cricket Ground, and had links to author Lewis Carroll and Queen Victoria’s son Prince Leopold.