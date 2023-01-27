Dress worn by Diana sells for nearly £500,000 at auction

It was a record-breaking day #SothebysNewYork!

LeBron James' game-worn jersey achieved $3.7M, breaking the previous record for a jersey of the athlete's by more than 5x.

Our Princess Diana Gown reached $604k, sealing its fate as the most valuable dress ever sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/qMTNBw26HP

— Sotheby's (@Sothebys) January 27, 2023