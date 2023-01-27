British beauty queen injured in car crash visited by current Miss World

Darcey Corria (@danilatimerphoto/PA)

A British beauty queen seriously injured in a car crash on the M4 has been visited in hospital by the reigning Miss World.

Darcey Corria, 21, Miss Wales 2022, suffered a broken pelvis, broken jaw and two broken bones in her neck after the accident near Bridgend last week.

The Miss World hopeful is recovering in the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

On Friday she was visited by the reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, and the chairwoman of the Miss World organisation, Julia Morley.

Both rearranged their schedules to visit Miss Corria, from Barry, south Wales, in hospital after hearing of her accident.

She said: “It was so lovely of them to come and visit me. I didn’t expect that at all. It really does mean the world to me and I am so grateful.”

Ms Corria also posted on Instagram that the past few days had been a “struggle” but meeting the Miss World team was “an honour and a privilege”.

“I am so grateful that they travelled all this way to be with me,” she wrote.

“Within minutes I felt as though I had known them all for a lifetime, which was very heartwarming.

“I can’t thank them enough for making my day, it felt quite surreal.

“I really am looking forward to getting back to myself before the final.”

Ms Corria, from Barry, South Wales, is a black rights activist and became the first woman of colour in the pageant’s 70-year history to be crowned Miss Wales.