Woman appears in court charged with robbing man of mobility scooter

UK NewsPublished:

The owner of the scooter, who died in hospital after the alleged offence, was named in court as Neil Shadwick.

Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A woman has appeared in court charged with robbing a man of his mobility scooter in Stroud.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 40, appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with one offence.

It is alleged that she robbed Neil Shadwick of his mobility scooter in Stroud, Gloucestershire, on January 22.

Police were called to a Tesco car park on Stratford Road at around 6am on Sunday after Mr Shadwick, 63, was found unresponsive.

He died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital later that day.

Hawkins, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea to the charge against her and did not make an application for bail.

Simon White, presiding justice, told her: “You are going to be remanded in custody until February 16 for an appearance at 10am at Gloucester Crown Court.”

Mr Shadwick’s scooter was found by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road.

Cathy Thornton appeared for the prosecution during the court hearing, while Clare Buckley represented the defendant.

On Wednesday evening, Gloucestershire police said a post-mortem examination had returned inconclusive results.

An investigation into Mr Shadwick’s death is ongoing, it added.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

