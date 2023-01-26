The full list of 23 NatWest branches set to close

Shoppers in a high street

High street bank NatWest has said it will be shutting 23 branches in England and Wales.

They will shut down between the end of April and the beginning of May, with two closure dates yet to be decided.

As Lloyds, TSB and Barclays announced closures earlier this month, it means that 87 bank branch closures have been announced so far this year, less than a month in.

NatWest branches scheduled for closure: