Man charged with assaulting Matt Hancock

A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection to a man being assaulted and harassed at #Westminster station on 24 January.

Geza Tarjanyi, from Leyland, is charged with common assault & two public order offences.

He's been released on bail to appear in court next month. pic.twitter.com/jdLvlMKPlM

— British Transport Police (@BTP) January 26, 2023