Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

BT to take on 400 apprentices and graduates in September

UK NewsPublished:

The intake will include positions in engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security.

The BT logo
The BT logo

BT is to recruit more than 400 apprentices and graduates later this year, the telecoms giant has announced.

The September intake will include positions in engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors and the company’s plans to build and extend its 5G network around the UK.

The new roles are spread across a number of locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Ipswich, Leeds, London and Manchester.

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,600 apprentices and graduates over the past four years, with around 4,000 employees working towards their qualifications at any given time.

Chief human resources officer Athalie Williams said: “As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business and we offer unparalleled development opportunities to those who join us.

“Despite the current economic backdrop, we’re building a future pipeline of talent to help drive growth across our business, deliver great outcomes for all of our customers, and to underpin economic growth in the UK.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News